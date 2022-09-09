Brendan Rodgers admits he’s in a fight to keep his job at Leciester City

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that he is in a fight to keep his job, as 90min reports the club’s hierarchy are considering his future.

Rodgers has been with Leicester since 2019 joining following a successful spell at Celtic. The Northern Irish manager’s first few seasons at the club were hugely impressive, with the Foxes winning the FA Cup and finishing fifth in the Premier League twice.

However, last term things went backwards as Leicester City dropped way down to eighth in the table, and that combined with a poor start to the current season – they currently sit bottom of the league and without a win to their name – rumours have began to swirl about Rodgers’ future at the King Power Stadium.

Sources have confirmed that Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha remains committed to Rodgers, but is worried about the current situation.

The Srivaddhanaprabha family do have a history of making tough decisions when necessary, his late father having previously axed Claudio Ranieri despite him landing the Premier League title for the club, and 90min reports that they will not allow the current malaise at the club to continue indefinitely.

And Rodgers is aware that he is very much in the hotseat at the King Power.

“I will fight to my very last breath to stay here and make the team the best we can with what we have. It’s the longest I’ve been at a club and I love being here,” he said.

“This is what you would call the hard yards now as a manager. You’ve got to take what comes your way, like 18 months or so ago you get the credit, I’ve never been too high with that and I’ve never been too low with this.

“It’s a challenging moment, definitely the most challenging period I’ve had as a manager but the idea is to get through it and the only way you do that is to work hard.

“I am not daft, I understand football, it has not been a great start at all.”

Despite only managing to sign one player in the summer, Wout Faes from Reims as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, Rodgers insists the club have backed him.

“Their support probably shows the level of work we’ve done here and the work behind the scenes, and also an appreciation of the difficulty of where we’ve been over the summer,” he continued.

“It’s my responsibility to improve results, no question about that. I’ve had nothing but support from within to help us get that.”

In terms of backing, Leicester have also confirmed that their new head of recruitment Martyn Glover is finally in place after he completed his gardening leave following his departure from Southampton.