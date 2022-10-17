Brendan Rodgers storms out of press conference following ‘disrespectful’ question

EX-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reportedly stormed out of his post-match media conference at the weekend.

The former Liverpool man is under increasing pressure at Leicester City following their worst start to a top flight season since 1983.

From the Foxes’ first 10 matches they have only accumulated ten points.

The latest result was a tough 0-0 stalemate at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

They play Leeds on Thursdays night, with Rodgers looking for a much-needed win.

But it would appear that some elements of the pressure are beginning to agitate Rodgers.

On Saturday, he was asked about rumours that it would be too expensive for Leicester to sack him.

He was understandably unhappy. He responded: “I have read on the news what I am supposed to be on and I know for sure that is a total fabrication. It’s nowhere near.

“I actually think it is a disrespectful question, very disrespectful. I never asked you how much money you are on or whether there is any blockage in your role from your owners.

I don’t think you need to worry about my wages. If there is a stumbling block in any thing, you need to ask the owners that. It’s a disgraceful question.”

He continued before terminating the interview, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It is claimed that it would cost the Foxes around £10million in compensation to remove Rodgers from his position.