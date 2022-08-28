Brendan Rodgers suggests Wesley Fofana’s Chelsea move close

Brendan Rodgers has suggested wantaway Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is on the verge of completing a move to Chelsea.

Leicester rejected three bids from their Premier League rivals for Fofana, but they have reportedly agreed to sell the centre-back for a fee of £75million.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was not included in the Foxes squad for a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday, as Rodgers says he was not in the right frame of mind to play any part.

Fofana has been training with Leicester’s under-23 squad after making it clear he wants to join the London club before the transfer window closes on Sunday.

Rodgers has given a strong indication Fofana is close to getting his wish.

The Foxes boss said following the loss to 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge: “It’s the same with any player. For me if they decide they want to move and see their future elsewhere it is better to have it done as quickly as you possibly can.

“You have to prepare a team and a group of players and you have to maybe replace that player. Every coach will tell you the same. It doesn’t benefit anyone if it drags on. So we will see what happens over the weekend.”

Rodgers added: “No doubt that when the window shuts everything calms down.

“We have been unable to add [to the squad] and there has been a lot of speculation about our top players so there is no doubt it has been difficult. But it will stop on Thursday and then we can move on but until then we have to keep fighting.”

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was tight-lipped over a move for Fofana, stating: “No, I can’t tell you nothing about that.”