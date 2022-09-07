Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister hopes Graham Potter will snub Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister believes Graham Potter sits among the world’s elite, saying he would rather not think about his manager’s potential move to Chelsea.

Potter has emerged as a frontrunner to succeed Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge following the German’s shock dismissal.

He is reportedly set to meet Chelsea owner Todd Boehly on Wednesday.

Since taking charge at Brighton, Potter has overseen a steady period of growth, culminating in last year’s best-ever Premier League finish (ninth).

The start of the new campaign has seen Brighton win four of their opening six league matches, taking 13 points in total.

But Mac Allister hopes Potter will stay put, while hailing him as one of finest managerial minds in the sport.

“For sure [he is among the elite coaches in world football], he will be an amazing coach,” Mac Allister told Sky Sports.

“Hopefully he will stay here all his life but, at the same time, we know that will maybe be difficult, but he is really important for us as a club.

“I prefer not to think about [life without him] to be honest. Graham is really important for us, and we don’t think about the future.

“We think about the present and he is here now, and we know we’ve got an important game at the weekend. We want the coaching staff to help us win that game.”

Asked whether Potter had mentioned Chelsea during a team photograph session earlier on Wednesday, Mac Allister added: “I don’t know anything.

“We didn’t speak about any situation. The boss is really important for us, we want him to be here for a long time.”