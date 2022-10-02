Bruno Lage ‘sacked’ as Wolves head coach

Wolves have reportedly parted ways with manager Bruno Lage.

That’s according to The Telegraph and The Atheltic who both report that the 46-year-old has been sacked following Wolves’ poor run of form.

After a disappointing defeat in London against West Ham on Saturday, Lage was criticised for heading straight down the tunnel without acknowledging Wolves’ away support for which he apologised after the game.

“They are there to support us and I feel their support,” said the 46-yer-old. “In the end, we need to show respect to our fans and go there to say thank you for the support they are giving.”

Lage joined the Wolverhampton side in June 2021 from Benfica following the departure of Nuno Espírito Santo and went on the finish 10th place in his maiden campaign in England.

Wolves currently sit in 18th place in the Premier League with only six points collected from eight games having only scored three goals.