CAF Champions League: Rivers United, Plateau United face Liberian, Gabonese oppositions

Rivers United and Plateau United have been handed relatively easy opponents in the preliminary round of the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.

In the draw made by the Confederation of African Football on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, the reigning Nigerian champions will face Watanga FC of Liberia in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. The Pride of Rivers will host the first leg, and should they progress will face defending Champions Wydad Athletic Club for a place at the group stages.

On their own, Plateau United will face AS Stade Mandji of Gabon in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. Should the Peace Boys win the preliminary round in September, they face the herculean task of meeting Esperance Sportive de Tunis of Tunisia for a place in the group stage.

For CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, Kwara United will face AS Douanes of Niger in first preliminary round. Should they overcome the Niger side, they will face RS Berkane in the second round should they progress.