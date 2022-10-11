CAFCL: Fidelis Ilechukwu promises Plateau United will be brave vs Esperance

Plateau United Technical Adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu says his team will go all out for a win against Esperance of Tunisia in the second leg of their CAF Champions League first round tie.

The second leg tie is billed for the Rades Stadium, Tunis.

Ilechukwu stated this shortly after his team’s slim 2-1 win over the four-time champions in the first leg encounter played at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Sunday.

He explained that the best form of defence is attack and his team is deploying that strategy in order to preserve the first leg lead and qualify for the money-spinning group stage of the competition.

After having an idea of how the Tunisian side play , the former MFM coach stated that he is initiating measures to contain his opponents noting that his team will give everything to ensure they realize their objective of scaling through to the group stage of the Africa’s premier club competition.

“I am adopting an all attacking formation in the return leg of the second round in order to qualify for the group stage which we have already set for ourselves long before now and we are committed to that objective, Ilechukwu said.

While regretting chances his team missed in the the second half of the encounter, the Plateau United Technical Adviser noted that all deficiencies observed in the first leg will be improved upon before the return leg in Tunis.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Simon Lalong for the massive financial and moral support given to the team and assured soccer loving Nigerians that the technical crew under his watch is working hard to secure a decent result in the reverse fixture.

The winner of the first round over two legs , will qualify for the group stage of the competition while the loser will drop to the third round preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.