Football

Callum Hudson-Odoi to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Chelsea

August 29, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, is ready to adjust and play in different roles to justify himself under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement on a season-long loan of English forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi to the Bundesliga club, Sky TV reported on Monday.

The report said that the deal does not include a purchase option and that the 21-year-old Hudson-Odoi was expected in Leverkusen for the mandatory medical later in the day.

The move had been in danger of collapsing due to a disagreement over these considerations.

Leverkusen wanted to include a buy-option and Chelsea not wanting to entertain losing Hudson-Odoi for good just yet.

Callum by way of his representatives, managed to convince Bayer to drop their demand for one and thus come to an agreement.

Read Also:  West Ham sign Germany's Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain

Sports director, Simon Rolfes had already hinted at the transfer when he said they wanted a new winger after Karim Bellarabi and Armine Adli injured themselves.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories