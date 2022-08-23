Calvin Bassey: I’m eager to adjust to Ajax’s Tiki-Taka

Following his debut for Ajax at the weekend, Calvin Bassey has admitted that he would need to get used to Ajax’s ‘Tiki-Taka football’ approach.

Bassey played full time for Eredivisie champions in a 1-0 win away to Sparta Rotterdam, while the Nigerian international was applauded for his display at the backline by coach Alfred Schreuder.

He, however, said that he would need to adjust his game from what he was used to at Rangers.

The £19m defender returned to the team after receiving a two-game suspension for his red card in a Johan Cruyff Shield defeat to his former club’s Champions League play-off opponents, PSV Eindhoven.

Bassey said it was great to make his bow in the league for manager Schreuder’s side though with differences from life at Ibrox.

He said: “The manager coaches me to take different positions or to choose different spaces and which passes I should make or not make. That makes it a lot easier for me. I notice a big difference between the game here at Ajax and Rangers. Here, I receive the ball in a lot of different positions on the pitch.

“I have to build relationships now with my colleagues and get better at training every day. How long do I need to get used to it? Time will tell.

“It was a blessing to make my league debut. I want to keep working as hard as possible and improve. I’m trying to learn and get better.

“Ajax is known for Tiki-Taka football. You have to move into other positions to receive the ball. It’s about learning and building connections with the team. I have to learn what certain players feel comfortable with. We have to work on it every day.”

Schreuder was pleased with how Bassey fared on his first start, saying: “You can see that he is very strong and he really enjoys the physical duels. That’s good too, but you have to do it at times when it can’t become dangerous for us.”

“Especially in the box, you have to be careful with that. And you also have to be careful with tackles in the Netherlands.

“But I think he did really well for his first start for us. Defensively, Calvin was good. He kept calm and didn’t commit too many fouls.”