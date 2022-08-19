Football

Carlo Ancelotti: Casemiro close to Manchester United move

August 19, 2022
Real Madrid star Casemiro will miss the clash against Real Mallorca on Wednesday at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium after the Brazilian picked his 10th yellow card of the season in the 2-1 win against Real Sociedad on Sunday at the Reale Arena.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Casemiro is set to leave Real Madrid in favour of a “new challenge” – with Manchester United set to agree a deal for the Brazilian.

“I talked to (Casemiro) this morning,” Ancelotti said. “He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity. I and the club understand it.

“With what he’s done at this club and the person he is, we have to respect it. There are talks right now, nothing is official, but he wants to leave.

“We wish him all the best in his next challenge.”

