Carlo Ancelotti warns Real Madrid over Celtic Champions League test

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has warned his players to expect a difficult test when they visit Glasgow to face Celtic in the Champions League group stages in midweek.

Los Blancos continued their 100% start to their league campaign with a 2-1 success over Real Betis, earned through strikes from Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Ancelotti’s men begin the defence of their Champions League crown with a trip to Scotland to face a Celtic side buoyed by their emphatic 4-0 victory in the Old Firm derby against Rangers. And the Italian has warned his players to expect an intense atmosphere under the lights at Celtic Park.

“They play really well, really intense,” said Ancelotti. “It’s a fantastic atmosphere and we are pleased to go to Glasgow to play against Celtic. It will be difficult for both teams.”

The Real Madrid boss also floated the possibility of resting talisman Karim Benzema for the visit to Glasgow, with the side currently short in the striking department.

He added: “It’s not true that [Benzema] doesn’t have a substitute. There’s Mariano, Hazard, Rodrygo, Asensio can play in that position. Modric has played there too, although that didn’t go so well!

“The fact we’re playing every three days now might mean he’ll have to rest some matches. Today he wasn’t so clinical in finishing, but that wasn’t because of anything physical.”

As well as Celtic, Los Blancos were drawn in a group containing Shakhtar Donetsk and Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League this term as they target back-to-back European crowns.