Casemiro marks emotional farewell to Real Madrid

Soon-to-be Manchester United signing Carlos Casemiro has said his goodbyes to Real Madrid at an official farewell ceremony in Spain.

According to a statement on its official website, Manchester United announced an agreement had been reached with the current Real Madrid for the transfer of the Brazil international on agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.

The midfielder, who joined Real Madrid from Sao Paolo in 2013 has made over 300 senior appearances for the Los Galaticos.

Casemiro’s 22 major trophies for Real Madrid and country include five Champions Leagues with the Spanish giants.

Although the transfer is yet to be officially confirmed, Madrid have paid tribute to Casemiro’s contributions during his time with the club.

Casemiro, who attended the farewell ceremony with his family, was deeply emotional as he took to the podium in front of Real Madrid officials, including manager Carlo Ancelotti.

He expressed his gratitude for his time at the club, saying, “I’d like to thank you with all my heart.”

“When my wife and I arrived here, we didn’t know anyone, it was a new country for us. We wanted to build our life here and our future, and our family.

“I’ve won a lot of titles here but obviously without my mum, brothers, my wife and my beautiful children, it wouldn’t have been possible. Without the club as well, and everyone who is here today.

“I want to make it clear one day that I will come back here to show how special everyone is here to me and to help this club with anything,” he said.

The Brazilian international recounted his first memories of the club, learning its culture and playing alongside his team-mates, in particular fellow midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Casemiro said he is now looking forward to the next chapter.

“I’m excited to continue to develop my career in a great club like Man United.

“This club [Real Madrid] will always be great in the future. Thank you so much for everything. Hala Madrid,” he said.

Meanwhile, earlier, Real president Florentino Perez thanked the 30-year-old for all his efforts. Perez extended well wishes as Casemiro prepares to make the move to England.

“You’re joining a legendary club in Manchester United to continue to make history,” he said.

“Wherever you are in the future, you will always be an example. Here, you have achieved so much, and you will always have the respect of the Madridistas. You are leaving the club as a Real Madrid legend,” he added.

Shortly after the ceremony, the midfielder addressed an official press conference, to discuss his stint at Real Madrid and the prospect of joining the Reds.

Casemiro said, “This change is my big challenge now; I spoke to my wife just three days ago and my wife said I look like an 18-year-old kid who is super excited about his new project, and I do feel so excited about playing in the Premier League.

If I could, I would play today for United against Liverpool. I’m really excited, it’s a club with great history, I will have to work hard to make a name for myself because there, I have won nothing yet,” he added.

Giving an insight into what United fans can expect from him and his ambitions in England, Casemiro said, “At Manchester United, first of all, what I want is to transmit the way I feel about the club, my respect.

“Everything I did here (at Real Madrid), I want to do there too. I want to show my fighting spirit, capacity to work hard, and professional attitude. I want to work hard every day to show how serious I am about them. I want to win the league there, I know it is an exciting league.

“I am going through one of the best moments of my career. I feel I’m really fit, mentally I feel great, and I want to continue to enjoy my day to day and hopefully I can do that there. I feel like it’s a great moment to make this decision,” he said.