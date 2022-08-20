Casemiro signs for Manchester United

Man Utd have completed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. The Brazilian midfielder joins the club on a five year deal. It is Casemiro’s first time in English football.

Man Utd have completed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid for a reported fee of 70 million euros. The move had been coming especially after Carlo Ancelotti had confirmed on Friday morning that the midfielder wanted to leave in search of a new challenge.

Then, on Friday lunchtime, Casemiro was left out of the Real Madrid squad for the match against Celta Vigo, another clear indication the player was going to depart the Spanish capital. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano then confirmed on Friday afternoon that the clubs had agreed on the move and that an announcement was imminent. The transfer fee is 60 million euros plus 10 million in variables and the midfielder will sign a contract until 2027.

Despite having to settle for Europa League football, the 30 year-old will earn almost twice as much money as he did at Real Madrid and so he will also be much better off financially. The Brazilian is to have a medical and then getting his visa approved before being able to play for his new club.

The Brazilian will not be registered in time to take part in Monday’s blockbuster clash with Liverpool, but he could be make his debut in the trip to Southampton on Saturday 27th August.

Casemiro leaves Real Madrid after having made 336 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and providing 24 assists in the process. He also leaves Real Madrid with a ton of silverware to his belt. He won five Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, three UEFA Super Cups, as many as Spanish Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

The signing of Casemiro is Man Utd’s fourth after those of Lisandro Martinez, Malacia and Eriksen and the Premier League side will be hoping he can bring about a change in United’s fortunes after their shock defeats to Brighton and Brentford.