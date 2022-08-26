Casemiro urges Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United

New Manchester United signing Casemiro has admitted he is looking forward to playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo again this season.

The pair enjoyed significant success together at Real Madrid and have now reunited at Old Trafford, although their link-up could be short-lived as Ronaldo has asked to leave the club this summer in search of Champions League football.

The list of suitors for Ronaldo is not a long one, however, and as it stands, the 37-year-old appears likely to remain at United for at least another season.

That would be good news to Casemiro, who opened up on his relationship with Ronaldo in a recent interview with ESPN.

“Cris…we’re talking about a player who, in my opinion, is one of the best of all time,” Casemiro said. “The illusion of being able to play with him again…he knows the respect I have for him.

“I hope he stays, because he is a player who gives you leadership, gives you a lot of goals, is a winner and is very important to us.

“He knows the affection and respect I have for him. Speaking Portuguese as well, we’ve got closer. He’s a guy that, since the first day I arrived here, has helped me a lot, gave me advice and continues to help me a lot.

“I hope he stays with us, because he is a great player, one of the best of all time. Undoubtedly, for us, he’s very important.”

Ronaldo has been linked with a whole host of potential suitors but the vast majority of those have come out publicly to shoot the rumours down.

The latest club to join that fun is Ligue 1’s Marseille, whose president said the story was ‘from the social media world of fake news’.