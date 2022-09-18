Celtic suffer first league defeat in 364 days

Celtic suffered their first defeat of the season and their first in 364 days as a clinical St.Mirren dealt Ange Postecoglou’s side a surprise blow on Sunday.

Postecoglou had rang the changes for today’s game, making seven amendments from the team that drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The alterations appeared to affect the rhythm of the visitors, who struggled to break down the low defensive line of the hosts despite having 80% possession of the ball in the first half, and they fell behind just two minutes before half-time.

Ryan Strain’s cross to the far post was met by Mark O’Hara who powered a header in from eight yards out to give St.Mirren the lead.

Felipe Jota and Rio Hatate were called from the bench at the break but that couldn’t stop the hosts moving further ahead just seven minutes into the second half.

A long throw into the Celtic box wasn’t dealt with and Jonah Ayunga was able to nod in from inside the six yard box to double their advantage.

The league leaders hustled and harried in search of a way back into the game but it never came with Giorgos Giakoumakis spurning the best chance, getting on to the end of Sead haksabanović’s cross but heading straight into the arms of Trevor Carson.

A first loss of the campaign for Celtic who remain two points clear of Rangers at the top while St.Mirren move up to third.