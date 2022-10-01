Cesc Fabregas: Mikel Arteta doesn’t give arsenal players ‘freedom’

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has suggested manager Mikel Arteta doesn’t give Arsenal players the same freedom he enjoyed during his time with the club.

Fabregas joined Arsenal as a teenager, going onto captain the side under Arsene Wenger. The Spanish international left north London for Barcelona in August 2011, with Arteta joining the Gunners weeks later, and the latter has gone on to lead the Gunners to a fifth-place finish in last season’s Premier League.

Como midfielder Fabregas was among BT Sport’s punditry team ahead of Saturday’s North London Derby, in which Arsenal looked to stay top of the table with a result against Tottenham. And he laid bare the differences between his compatriot and former boss Wenger.

“I think everyone is different,” Fabregas said. “Every coach is different and demands different things.

“Arsene always gave me a lot of freedom to be myself. I think Mikel now is a little bit of ‘it’s his way’. He doesn’t give much freedom to the players, it’s about the way he wants the approach to be from himself, not the players.”

Arteta’s relationship with Arsenal players has been mixed, with a number of senior figures falling out with the manager. This led to the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being allowed to leave, but those who have thrived under the ex-midfielder have been able to rise to the top of the Premier League with six wins from seven before the derby.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners fought tooth and nail with neighbours Tottenham for a top-four finish last season. However, after losing away to their rivals towards the end of the season, they were pipped to a Champions League spot on the final day of the campaign.

Before Saturday’s meeting, the Arsenal boss was asked about that defeat, in which defender Rob Holding was sent off, and whether it provided extra motivation. “I just think it’s all about emotion and willingness to get to that moment and have enjoyment,” he said.

“It’s the nicest game of the season by a mile, for what it means to our supporters, for the history of it. And now as well, because looking at the table and where both teams want to be, it becomes a really important match. I think the word is excitement.”

He was also quizzed on Tottenham’s start, with Antonio Conte’s team unbeaten through their first seven league games. “Not only the start, but the journey they have been on since Antonio joined and how things have changed and the team that he’s building,” Arteta responded. “They have a very clear identity in the way they are playing and it’s been really impressive.”