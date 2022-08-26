CHAN 2023: Super Eagles B depart for Cape Coast

Nigeria’s contingent to Sunday’s 7th African Nations Championship qualifying match against Ghana will today storm the city of Cape Coast.

Head Coach Salisu Yusuf and his assistants have been working on 34 invited players for the past few weeks, and a final list of 22 players for the trip and for the return leg in Abuja on Saturday next week will be released just before the squad jets out on Friday morning.

Sunday’s clash will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium, starting from 4 pm Ghana time (5 pm Nigeria time).

The Confederation of African Football has picked Beninese officials to take charge of the encounter, with Issa Mouhamed as the referee. His compatriots Eric Ulrich Ayimavo will be assistant referee 1, with Koudogbo Kougbemede as assistant referee 2 and Tanisla Ahomlanto as the fourth official.

Prince Kai Saquee from Sierra Leone will be the match commissioner while Sanusie Rashid, another Sierra Leonean, will be the referee assessor.

The return leg will hold at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 3rd September.