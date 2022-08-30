CHAN Qualifiers: Super Eagles B begins training for Ghana’s Galaxies

The Super Eagles B yesterday returned to Abuja aboard Asky Airlines from Accra ahead of their decisive African Nations Championships (CHAN) second leg tie against Ghana’s Black Galaxies in Abuja on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The coach Salisu Yusuf-led Nigerian side who lost 2-0 to their Ghanaian counterparts on Sunday in Cape Coast, are expected to start training today at the practise pitch of the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Super Eagles B team Media Officer (TMO) Pius Ayinor told NationSport last night that a detailed training programme was being put together, adding the team would start the regimen as early as 10;00am with recovery walk-out within their Bolton White Apartments camp with a major training session at the stadium in the evening at 4:oopm.

Meanwhile, Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker believed his wards would ride their storm in Saturday’s reverse fixture after taking a 2-0 first leg lead on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

“ It is not possible ( thought of a comeback for Nigeria in Abuja ) because I did not see any threatening (sic) in their attack,” the former Hearts of Oak coach said.“ In fact, having seen the way they have played (in Cape Coast), we are going to strategize for it and we are going to approach the game with a different strategy when we go to Nigeria.

“ We are not coming back (to Ghana) losing or not being able to qualify ; and we are going to Nigeria and for sure, we are going to qualify for CHAN next year in Algeria.”

Yet coach Deji Ayeni of NPFL side, Akwa United is emphatic saying Nigeria can still qualify ahead of the Ghanaians, as he rallies support for the team.

“We need to support the team because they have not been exposed like the Ghanaians or didn’t you heard that the Ghanaians went on a training tour?” he noted.