Chelsea ban season ticket holder indefinitely for racist abuse

Chelsea have confirmed that they have handed out an indefinite ban to a season ticket holder following an investigation into an alleged racist abuse during the recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

A supporter in the Stamford Bridge crowd that day was caught making a racist gesture towards Spurs forward Son Heung-min, with Chelsea wasting little time in opening a formal investigation into the incident.

A club statement has now confirmed that the fan in question, a season ticket holder, has been identified and indefinitely banned from attending matches.

“Chelsea Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities,” the club said of the incident.

“Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so-called ‘fans’, which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters.”