Chelsea boss aiming to subdue ‘unbeatable’ Wolves

Graham Potter picked up his second Chelsea victory in his third match as head coach on Wednesday evening.

The Blues cruised to a 3-0 win over AC Milan in what was a dominant display at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James were enough for the west Londoners to secure a crucial three points in Group E.

After beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at the weekend, Chelsea have now recorded back-to-back victories for the first time this season. The last time they managed to do that was back in April, where they won three in a row against Southampton, Real Madrid and Crystal Palace.

If Potter can manage to guide his side to a third win in just seven days on Saturday, then it really could kickstart Chelsea’s season and his tenure at the club. If the Blues can avoid conceding at the weekend, then it will be the first time they have kept back-to-back clean sheets since way back in February, where the Blues stopped Lille and Liverpool from scoring.

As well as the consecutive wins and clean sheet talk, Potter will be hoping to achieve something his predecessor Thomas Tuchel never could at Chelsea. Beat Wolves. In three matches in charge against the West Midlands side, Tuchel drew every game including the most recent one towards the end of last season.

A Romelu Lukaku brace looked like it would be enough for Chelsea to take all three points at Stamford Bridge, but a late Wolves fightback ensured the match ended as a draw. Tuchel was left a very frustrated man after the match as his hoodoo against Wolves continued.