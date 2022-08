Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has said he was willing to work with Romelu Lukaku this season.

Lukaku returned on-loan to Inter Milan and was off the mark in victory at Lecce.

Tuchel said they now need to find a replacement.

He said, “I was ready to try again, Romelu was clear that his decision was to return [to Inter].

“In the end, the owners decided to go along with his wish, so we have to find new solutions.”