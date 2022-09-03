Chelsea boss reveals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make debut

Thomas Tuchel has given a rough timeframe on when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut.

The Gabon striker completed his return to the Premier League – less than a year after departing for La Liga – at the very end of deadline day, with Marcos Alonso heading to Barcelona the other way as part of the deal.

However, Aubameyang arrived in west London with a jaw injury sustained while protecting his family from intruders last week, and while the damage isn’t severe he is heading to Milan to get a mask fitted and speed up the process of getting him back into contact training.

“We try with a mask. It depends a little bit on what the specialists say who create the mask for him. And then how he adapts to the mask,” Tuchel said at a press conference on Friday.

“So maybe it could be Tuesday, although maybe this is very soon. So maybe it’s Fulham, maybe it is a week later.

“The very latest is after the national break, but we try to push things and Auba is happy to push things. He is out there now at the specialist to get his mask done and then he tries, I think, Sunday in training.”

Chelsea brought in nine senior players over the summer, spending a whopping £273.5m – a football record for a single transfer window.