Chelsea get Brighton’s permission to speak to Graham Potter

Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season.

The club has been given permission by Brighton to speak to Graham Potter, who is expected to meet Todd Boehly this afternoon.

It is thought Chelsea have made it clear they are prepared to meet Brighton’s exit clause figure. The club are also keen to speak to Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane, who are both out of work.

Boehly axed Tuchel in a face-to-face meeting just three months after completing his takeover of the club.

Boehly is still acting as sporting director having moved on director Marina Granovskaia, chairman Bruce Buck and technical and performance advisor Petr Cech this summer in a complete overhaul of the Roman Abramovich era.

Chelsea invested a one-window Premier League record of £273m to revamp Tuchel’s squad this summer, bringing in Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But it is understood Chelsea have been considering this decision for some time and it is not a knee-jerk reaction to Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb which co-owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali both attended.

Tuchel lost his job because of an increasingly difficult relationship with the owners, who were willing to try and make it work with the German but it proved to be not possible.

Tuchel also had an increasingly difficult relationship with some players which is not unusual and happens at most clubs. Sky Sports