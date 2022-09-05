Chelsea defender Reece James signs new five-year contract

Reece James has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea, committing to the club until 2027.

It has been widely reported that the deal he has signed will make James the highest-paid defender in the club’s history, with terms expected to see him earn at least £250,000 a week.

The contract also features an option to extend the deal by a further year.

James first started training with Chelsea at the age of 6, before rising through the club’s academy after a short stint working with Fulham.

His excellent performances in the youth ranks, saw James earn a loan move to Wigan, before returning to Stamford Bridge and making his Chelsea debut in September 2019 against Grimsby in the League Cup.

James has gone on to become a regular feature in Thomas Tuchel’s side, a Champions League winner and an England international.

Speaking about extending his stay, James said: “I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.”

“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us”, he said.

Chelsea were keen to get James tied down to a new deal with clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester City believed to have been keeping a close eye on his progress at Stamford Bridge.

Chairman Todd Boehly is excited to see him commit to the London club, saying: “We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea. He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge.”