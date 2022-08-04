Chelsea still determined on Wesley Fofana swoop

Wesley Fofana has emerged as Chelsea’s top target after they missed out on signing Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde in the ongoing transfer window.

The 21-year-old recently signed a new five-year contract with Leicester and the Foxes do not want to sell despite their need to move on players in order to do incoming business this summer.

A €75m bid from Chelsea was rejected by Leicester who have made no desire to entertain any negotiations for Fofana.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Chelsea remain determined to take Fofana to Stamford Bridge in the ongoing window.

They have faced a lot of frustration this summer and are pushing to make sure their pursuit of Fofana ends on a positive note.

Thomas Tuchel admires the Frenchman and is keen to see Chelsea get a deal done to sign him.

The defender is also keen on the move as he feels he has a better chance of being in the World Cup squad for France if he is at Chelsea.

However, Leicester are not softening their stance and it could take a whopping bid to snare Fofana away from the King Power Stadium.