Chelsea enter direct negotiations with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea have now entered direct negotiations with Barcelona to sign midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Blues have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Slonina this summer and they also have an agreement in place for Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka.

It is now reported by Ornstein that the Blues are in advanced negotiations to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s Marc Cucurella with an offer of over £50 million on the table for him.

The Seagulls are yet to accept the proposal as they are eyeing a higher fee. While discussions continue over Cucurella, the Blues have also entered talks to sign De Jong from Barcelona.

Chelsea may need to pay a similar fee to that agreed by Manchester United with Barcelona (£71m), but ultimately, the decision depends on De Jong, who is reluctant to leave his club.

Meanwhile, Spanish publication Sport claim that De Jong is now the ‘priority’ for manager Thomas Tuchel.

Barcelona want Chelsea to meet the transfer valuation for the Netherlands international. They prefer to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso in separate deals later this month.