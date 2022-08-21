Chelsea, Everton join Manchester United in the race for Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is the player the big clubs are fighting over. In addition to United’s interest, Chelsea and Everton have placed the Brentford striker among their top targets ahead of the close of the transfer window.

Everton’s lack of goalscoring worries and Barcelona’s difficulty in selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea have prompted both clubs to target Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who was being linked with Manchester United, according to ‘The Mirror’.

United have very few goalscorers, and with the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Old Trafford, Ten Hag’s side will be short of attacking players, hence the interest in Toney, who has scored 13 goals in his last 14 games in all competitions.

But Chelsea have no strikers either. Thomas Tuchel decided to release Lukaku and Werner this summer, and the Blues are looking to bring in their new Drogba. Meanwhile, Everton are winless so far in the Premiership, and the arrival of Toney would give Everton’s forward line a boost.

With the transfer window about to end and the tournament underway, clubs will have to hurry to achieve their goals ahead of a difficult season with the World Cup break in the middle of the season.