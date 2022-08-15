Chelsea fans start petition to have referee banned

Following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with London rivals Tottenham on Sunday, thousands of people signed a petition demanding that referee Anthony Taylor be banned from officiating future games involving the Blues.

Spurs came back from a goal down twice at Stamford Bridge, with both goals coming after contentious decisions.

The first goal, scored by Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg from just outside the box, came seconds after Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes Rodrigo Bentancur’s challenge on Kai Havertz should have resulted in a free kick.

Even after that, Richarlison appeared to be in an offside position, obstructing Edouard Mendy’s view of the Dane’s shot.

After Reece James had restored the home side’s lead, Harry Kane scored a last-gasp equaliser from Ivan Perisic’s controversial second attempt of a corner. Cristian Romero appeared to pull Marc Cucurella’s hair in the box during the first half, but no foul was called.

Over 83,000 people have signed the petition, which claims that: “Anthony Taylor has continued to make big decisions against Chelsea over the years in big matches.”

Tuchel and Spurs boss Antonio Conte were both shown red cards following their angry altercation at full-time.