Chelsea join Liverpool and Madrid in the race for Bellingham

Jude Bellingham could be one of the players making headlines in the market next summer. Liverpool and Real Madrid have long been rumoured as possible destinations for the Borussia Dortmund player, but they will not be the only ones interested. ‘The Sun’ claims Chelsea are ready to join the race for the midfielder.

With a contract until 2025, Borussia Dortmund are preparing to bolster their coffers in June 2023. This year they have done so with Erling Haaland and could do so in a year’s time with another of their key players, Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been interested in Bellingham for some time now. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the targets of both the Reds and Real Madrid. Both teams, according to ‘The Sun’, could have competition if they finally decide to go for the Englishman.

Bellingham’s name has emerged strongly in Chelsea’s plans for 2023-24. Todd Boehly is looking for a real change and his name to lead it is Graham Potter, the coach chosen to replace Thomas Tuchel. The manager wants powerful reinforcements and in his search for interesting profiles he has targeted the Borussia midfielder.

His departure from Dortmund, if it happens, is not going to come cheap for whoever gets him. According to ‘The Sun’, Bellingham would be valued at around 113 million euros.

The market closed just two weeks ago and the clubs are already looking ahead to the next edition of the summer transfer window. We will see if, as they say in England, Bellingham becomes the man to follow.