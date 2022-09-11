Chelsea to try and get Luis Campos off PSG

At Stamford Bridge they are looking for a complete revolution after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and the naming of Graham Potter. ‘The Times’ says that the owner of the club, Todd Boehly, is looking for a sporting director and he likes PSG advisor Luis Campos.

Chelsea are in a period of change. Since Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abramovich, nothing is what he was. The new Chelsea owner wants a fresh look at the club and his revolution has already begun.

‘The Times’ says that Todd Boehly’s next step after the signing of Thomas Tuchel could come with changes in the board. PSG’s sporting advisor, Luis Campos, is really well liked at Chelsea.

According to this source, the Blues are not happy with the team’s performances or with the structure of the club, therefore changes are expected. In this restructuring, if Luis Campos wants, he will have a place.

Chelsea have reportedly move to try and persuade PSG’s sporting advisor. According to ‘The Times’, they would like to sign him before the January transfer window so they can get several more signings.

The ball is in Luis Campos’ court. According to the latest information, both he and Galtier are not happy with PSG’s transfer business this summer. That could encourage him to try his luck in the Premier League.