Chelsea offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang disappoints Barcelona

Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already accepted the terms of Chelsea’s offer, Barcelona are not in the same position. According to ‘Sport’, the Blues’ offer to the Catalan giants has been disappointing.

It shouldn’t be long before Barcelona confirm the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay. Robert Lewandowski is Xavi Hernandez’s first-choice striker and neither will have much of a place in his schemes, so the Gabonese will sign for Chelsea and the Dutchman will join Juventus unless there is a surprise.

For the moment, however, both operations are stalled. According to ‘Sport’, the Camp Nou offices consider the Blues’ proposal for the former Arsenal man to be disappointing.

The idea of the ‘Cules’ is to get at least 25 million euros without exchanges of players in between and the English side, at least so far, do not satisfy these pretensions.

Barcelona will prioritise the financial viability of the move, so it is quite likely that all will come to an agreement when Chelsea make a better offer for Aubameyang. In the meantime, the team are preparing to secure their first win of the season.