Chelsea owner blocks Cesar Azpilicueta move to Barcelona

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has blocked captain Cesar Azpilicueta from joining Barcelona.

Azpilicueta has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Blaugurana, but Chelsea are not willing to allow the Spaniard leave.

The Spanish giants are believed to be offering a fee of around £3 million for Azpilicueta, while Chelsea were demanding a figure closer to £10 million.

However, The Times says Boehly is keen to keep the Spanish defender in west London ahead of the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old’s contract at Stamford Bridge was due to expire in the summer but an automatic one-year extension was triggered in March when he had made 35 appearances last season.