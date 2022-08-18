Chelsea owner considering bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is considering offers for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo before transfer window closes on September 1.

The 37-year-old Portuguese is having troubled times at Old Trafford and sources revealed that Boehly may bring him to Stamford Bridge to fortify Thomas Tuchel’s side.

According to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones said the United’s wantaway Ronaldo is a possibility as the American businessman is set to go against Tuchel’s wish who does not want the five-time Ballon D’Or winner.

There are reports that the West London club have tabled £22 million for Barcelona forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, which would reunite Tuchel with the Gabonese forward, who starred in his Borussia Dortmund side.

Jones said, “He’s definitely tempted to make an offer if no-one else is going in for Ronaldo and I can understand why, to some extent.”

“But when you see the way that Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz play in that frontline, Ronaldo just doesn’t fit, so I’m on Tuchel’s side on that one.”

Chelsea are currently not convincing to challenge for titles this season following departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to Inter Milan and RB Leipzig respectively.

Werner’s compatriot, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Armando Broja are options Chelsea have for a striking role as their first two Premier League games lacked attacking force.

However, the German manager is unlikely to accept being overruled lightly and his spell at Paris Saint-Germain ended when his authority was questioned.