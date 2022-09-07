Chelsea plan talks with Graham Potter after sacking Thomas Tuchel

Graham Potter is the early frontrunner to replace Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea planning an official approach for the Brighton boss.

Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday morning following Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

The German guided Chelsea to Champions League success in his first season at the club but the Blues have started this campaign in mixed fashion and they’ve lost to Leeds and Southampton in recent weeks.

Tuchel was backed in the transfer window, with Chelsea spending around £300m on the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly.

But the Telegraph say Chelsea’s new owners want to take the club in a new direction and that Potter fits the profile of manager that the Blues want.

Potter has transformed Brighton’s style of play since taking charge on the south coast and the Seagulls are fourth in the league this term, taking 14 points from their opening six matches.

Todd Boehly wants Chelsea to play a more attacking style of play and few teams can match Brighton for their aesthetically-pleasing system.

It’s claimed Chelsea will make an approach to Brighton to speak to Potter but there are other names in the frame.

Mauricio Pochettino is available, having lost his job at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

Zinedine Zidane remains out of work, while Luis Enrique, the Spain boss, is another option.