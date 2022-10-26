Chelsea poach new technical director from AS Monaco

Chelsea have confirmed that Laurence Stewart will join the club as a technical director upon completing duties at AS Monaco.
Chelsea confirmed in an official statement on their website that Stewart, who serves as technical director at Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, will leave the club to head to Stamford Bridge, upon wrapping up his duties with the Monegasque outfit.
Stewart joins a growing footballing operations team at Chelsea that has been re-assembled under the new ownership. Joe Shields is set to join from Southampton to serve as the club’s co-director of recruitment, while other candidates continue to be linked with the growing department.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Gabriel Jesus asks Arsenal to ‘wake up’ after Southampton draw
- Tottenham boss: Newcastle’s defeat doesn’t affect my commitment
- Shakhtar Donetsk demand Fifa replace Iran with Ukraine at Qatar World Cup
- Manchester United want Edwin van der Sar as sporting director
- Ola Aina scores in Torino’s 2-1 win vs Udinese
- Costa Rica’s Orlando Galo suspended by FIFA for doping violation
- FIFA World Cup feat: RSDF doles out cash to Flamingos, hails NFF
- U17WWC: Nigeria’s Flamingos tackle Colombia for final spot
- Erik Ten Hag: Casemiro ‘very important’ to Manchester United
- Barcelona boss: I tell Ousmane Dembele to always attack the fullback
Stewart told Chelsea’s website: “I’m delighted to be joining Chelsea and excited about the vision and direction of the club under the new ownership group. I am excited to join them to help them build a world-class global sporting organisation to consistently win on the pitch at the highest levels and provide player pathways to help develop our talent.”
Club chairman Todd Boehly and controlling co-owner Behdad Eghbali added: “Laurence is an important appointment as we plan to build a deep sporting team that will collaborate closely. Laurence is a world-class football leader who understands talent management, data and scouting, player development and performance.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- FA condemns homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans at Chelsea
- Sports minister urges IMC to resuscitate NPFL
- 2022WWC: Canada boss labels Super Falcons as ‘tough opponent’
- FIFA boss slams low offers for Women’s World Cup TV rights
- Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner as Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool
- Karim Benzema: Ballon d’Or represents my life, my career, my story
- Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool title message to Jurgen Klopp
- 2023WWC: Super Falcons to face Australia, Ireland, Canada
- FIFA boss says broadcasters offer ‘100 times less’ for Women’s World Cup
- Graham Potter: Chelsea braced for tough test against improved Manchester United