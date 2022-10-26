Chelsea poach new technical director from AS Monaco

Chelsea have confirmed that Laurence Stewart will join the club as a technical director upon completing duties at AS Monaco.

Chelsea confirmed in an official statement on their website that Stewart, who serves as technical director at Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, will leave the club to head to Stamford Bridge, upon wrapping up his duties with the Monegasque outfit.

Stewart joins a growing footballing operations team at Chelsea that has been re-assembled under the new ownership. Joe Shields is set to join from Southampton to serve as the club’s co-director of recruitment, while other candidates continue to be linked with the growing department.

Stewart told Chelsea’s website: “I’m delighted to be joining Chelsea and excited about the vision and direction of the club under the new ownership group. I am excited to join them to help them build a world-class global sporting organisation to consistently win on the pitch at the highest levels and provide player pathways to help develop our talent.”

Club chairman Todd Boehly and controlling co-owner Behdad Eghbali added: “Laurence is an important appointment as we plan to build a deep sporting team that will collaborate closely. Laurence is a world-class football leader who understands talent management, data and scouting, player development and performance.”