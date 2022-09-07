Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after shock Champions League defeat

Thomas Tuchel has sensationally been sacked by Chelsea following Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, the Blues have confirmed.

The German was appointed as the successor to club legend Frank Lampard in January 2021 and led Chelsea to Champions League glory with a 1-0 over Manchester City in May of the same year.

More success followed in the form of trophies in the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, but Tuchel also lost two FA Cup finals and an EFL Cup final – beaten in both domestic cup showpieces on penalties to Liverpool last term.

The UK government’s sanctioning of former owner Roman Abramovich amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine eventually led to a change in ownership with a consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly completing a £4.25billion deal.

Chelsea were active in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

The Blues have made an indifferent start to the season, though, winning three, losing two and drawing one of their opening six Premier League games to sit sixth in the table.

Tuesday’s shock defeat to Dinamo persuaded the club’s new owners the time is right to make a change.

A club statement read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.”