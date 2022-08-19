Chelsea sign Italy teenager Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan

Chelsea have confirmed the capture of teenage midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan, as reports suggest the Blues are preparing another bid for Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

The Blues have signed the 19-year-old on a six-year deal, and becomes their latest signing of a busy maiden transfer window for the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge.

An Italy youth international, Casadei was named to the Inter senior squad for the first time in February, but ultimately did not make an appearance for the club as they narrowly missed out on a successful Serie A title defence.

Casadei becomes Chelsea’s second piece of business with the former Scudetto holders this transfer window, after striker Romelu Lukaku returned on loan to the San Siro outfit following a disappointing year in London.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel’s side are expected to table another offer for England youth international Gordon, having been rebuffed twice already by Everton.

The Toffees are keen to hang on to one of their most prized young talents, particularly following the loss of Richarlison to Tottenham earlier in the window, but may well concede and accept the Blues’ latest anticipated offer.