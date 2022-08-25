Chelsea target Wesley Fofana unavailable for Leicester City’s trip to Stamford Bridge

Wesley Fofana will not feature when Leicester City take on his suitors Chelsea on Saturday, as the Blues reportedly weigh up another bid for the defender.

Fofana has emerged as a top target for Thomas Tuchel’s team since they missed out on Jules Kounde to Barcelona last month, and they have already had several bids turned down for the 21-year-old.

While Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has repeatedly refused to countenance Fofana’s departure, he revealed on Wednesday that the Frenchman was training away from the first team.

Fofana also sat out the Foxes’ 2-1 Premier League defeat to Southampton last weekend, with Rodgers later revealing the defender was not in the right frame of mind to play.

And Fofana will not be at Stamford Bridge in Leicester’s next outing, as Rodgers declared: “He won’t be available for the weekend. He has trained with our under-23 squad.

“For me, it’s always about the commitment and when the players are ready to commit to the ethos of the team. If they’re not in the right frame of mind, we have to move on. The window will shut and then things will become clearer.”

Asked whether Leicester expected to field another offer for Fofana, Rodgers said: “I’m not sure. My concentration is really with the players that we have and the team.

“I can’t lose energy thinking so much about it, it’ll be between the clubs. We have to continue to work with what we have.”

If Fofana joins Chelsea before the transfer window closes next week, Leicester will likely receive a fee comparable to what they accepted from Manchester United for Harry Maguire in 2019 – reported to be £80million.

However, Rodgers does not see Fofana’s situation as being similar to that of Maguire, adding: “No, it was totally different.

“I was aware over the course of the summer that that [Maguire’s departure] could happen.

“Harry, in terms of his behaviour and his focus for the club, he was fantastic right until the last minute, then he moved on. It was different. Our focus is with the team.”

Leicester are one of just five Premier League teams without a win after three matches of the new campaign and are yet to make a single outfield addition in the transfer window, with their move for Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies representing their only action in the market to date.

Rodgers remains hopeful he will welcome new additions to the King Power Stadium in due course, although they may be facilitated by departures.

“Hopefully that can be the case,” he added. “It would be really good for the team, to improve the squad. Everyone knows the situation, and until that changes, we work with what we have.

“We’re looking at a few players [leaving] in order to bring some in. That’s been the model of the club, in terms of releasing funds.”