Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic rejects Manchester United

The ‘Daily Mail’ reports that Christian Pulisic, wanted by Manchester United, refuses to play for the Red Devils. The reason for this is that his priority is to play in the Champions League, something he has already secured with Chelsea. If he were to play for Old Trafford, he would be relegated to the Europa League.

Christian Pulisic is used to playing in the Champions League. He has been doing it all his career, from his time at Borussia Dortmund until now, when he has been at Chelsea for three full seasons and is entering his fourth. Playing in the top European competition is precisely what has led him to turn down Manchester United’s interest in signing him.

The ‘Daily Mail’ is the newspaper that brought to light the point of view of the American, who is delighted with his current spell under Thomas Tuchel. He is important in his plans and will be part of his line-ups in the Champions League, although it is true that, as a United player, perhaps he would take a step forward in terms of playing a leading role.

Indeed, there is one great example of a player who accepted an Old Trafford proposal with this factor among the possible reasons for his ‘yes’: Casemiro. Aware that he was going to be a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, where he expected to fight for everything this season, he took an apparent step backwards that will ensure he will start without Tchouameni waiting to ‘steal’ playing time from him.

The situation is not the same with Pulisic, who had even been rumoured to be in talks for a swap deal involving him and Harry Maguire. With a contract until 2024 at Chelsea, the winger is focused on his day-to-day life at Stamford Bridge, where he has yet to score his first goal or assist this season.