Commonwealth Games: Favour Ofili secures silver medal for Nigeria

Favour Ofili won Team Nigeria’s 30th medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games after claiming second position in the women’s 100m final.

It was a tremendous achievement for the youngster, who overcame COVID-19 at the start of the games, and battled her way to the podium.

The 19-year-old came second behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah with a time of 22.51s.

Thompson-Herah set a new games record of 22.02s.

Former Olympic Games silver medalist, Christine Mbaoma finished third with a time of 22.80s.

It was the first time Ofili competed at the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Ebikewenimo Welson picked up a silver medal in the men’s freestyle 57KG event after losing to Kumar Ravi of India.