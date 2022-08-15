Costa Rica 2023: Falconets pip South Korea, seal quarter-final spot

The Falconets pipped South Korea early Monday at the U-20 Women’s World Cup to seal a quarter-final spot in the competition.

Esther Onyenezide scored a screamer in the 83rd minute to give Nigeria the 1-0 win, sealing her side’s spot in the last eight.

The Group C encounter was heading to a barren draw but Onyenezide, who has been impeccable in the midfield for Nigeria, collected the ball nicely and drove a powerful shot past the Korean keeper Kim Kyeong-Hee in what would be a goal-of-the-tournament contender.

Coach Chris Danjuma’s side earlier had a chance to take the lead in the first few minutes of the game but Basirat Amoo’s freekick did not trouble the Korean goalie.

Although the Asians would have also scored, efforts from Lee Soo-In and Garam Chun failed to beat the Nigerian goalkeeper.

When the second half began, both sides made frantic efforts to score. Once more, the Nigerian goalkeeper Oyono Omini was in fine form and made some spectacular saves to keep her side in the match. One such save was around the 64th minute when she nicely parried away a shot destined for the top right corner.

But with about seven minutes left to play Onyenezide conjoured a screamer that eventually sent the 2014 runners-up to the last eight of the competition in Costa Rica.

Having won their first two games, Nigeria’s next match against Canada will afford Coach Danjuma the chance to rest some key players and also give others an opportunity to test the action.