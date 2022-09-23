Football

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with FA charge for incident at Everton in April

September 23, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent conduct” following an incident which took place after Manchester United’s fixture at Everton back in April.

United were beaten 1-0 at Goodison Park and when leaving the pitch at full-time, Ronaldo appeared to grab a phone from an Everton supporters’ hand and throw it to the ground.

The 37-year-old has subsequently been charged with breaching FA Rule E3.

If found guilty, Ronaldo is likely to face a fine and possibly a suspension.

A short statement from United read: “We note the FA announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo. We will be supporting the player in his response to the charge.”

