Cristiano Ronaldo: Why Napoli didn’t make transfer approach

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed why the Serie A side did not pursue a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, despite speculation linking him with a move to the club.

Ronaldo was intent on leaving Old Trafford after Manchester United failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League. However, he didn’t particularly come close to leaving and has now fallen down the pecking order in Manchester.

The 37-year-old was linked with several clubs across Europe – most notably Chelsea and Bayern Munich – while Napoli seemingly emerged as a late contender for his signature.

Giuntoli has since dismissed this as speculation, though in an interview with Corriere dello Sport, he revealed why exactly Napoli weren’t in contention to sign Ronaldo anyway.

“During the transfer market we pretend to chat with everyone, and sometimes we do it for real – but we wanted to invest in a young team,” he said.

Napoli’s young stars – including Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – put Liverpool to the sword on Wednesday evening, smashing the Reds 4-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, made his first Europa League appearance since his Sporting CP days (and when it was known as the UEFA Cup) as United were beaten 1-0 at home by Real Sociedad on Thursday.