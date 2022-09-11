Cristiano Ronaldo rapped for Jordan Peterson meeting

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for meeting with controversial psychologist and media figure Jordan Peterson.

Ronaldo has posted a photograph of himself and Peterson with the caption: “Nice to see you my friend #seeyousoon”.

Peterson was suspended from Twitter for dead-naming transgender actor Elliot Page in June. He has also attracted criticism for his comments on the Covid-19 vaccine and feminism in the past.

On the pitch, Manchester United are next in action away at FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday.