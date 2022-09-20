Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has received a new nickname in the Man United’s dressing room.

The Portuguese International scored his first goal of the season in last week’s Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 37-year-old had attempted to leave United in the summer but now looks concentrated on the season ahead.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

One reason for Ronaldo’s happiness could be blossoming friendships with new signings Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

Ronaldo posted a picture to his Instagram account of him in action during the win over Southampton.

Argentina international Martinez commented on the photo: “El bichoooo”, which translates to, “The Bug” in English.

Martinez has quickly become a fan favourite at Old Trafford following his summer move from Ajax.

Speaking after the win over Sheriff, Martinez said of Ronaldo: “We know how big Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals are.

“It’s very important that he scored for his confidence and for the team.”