Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in talk with Napoli over Victor Osimhen swap

Super agent Jorge Mendes is attempting to broker a mouthwatering swap deal that could see Manchester United sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli in exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports in Italy.

The relentless super-agent is still trying to find a solution for the Portuguese icon as he continues to push for a move to a Champions League club before the transfer deadline.

Ronaldo is seemingly adamant that he wants to play in Europe’s elite club competition again next season – turning his nose up at the Europa League.

The seasoned veteran was dropped to the bench for Monday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford, a decision that has only pushed Ronaldo closer to the exit door.

United are now willing to let their star man depart providing they can sign a replacement, however, the market is starved of top-class center-forwards.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Mendes is working on a potential resolution in the form of Napoli’s Osimhen.

Napoli are yet to receive any bids for their talisman and with United also negotiating for Antony – the chances of their deal happening are slim.

However, Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda insisted the Napoli striker wants to play in the Champions League and there are no ongoing negotiations with Manchester United.

He said: “No ongoing negotiations, no swap deals,” Calenda wrote on Twitter.

“Osimhen is a Napoli player and wants to play in the Champions League with his Napoli side after conquering it on the pitch with pride along with his teammates and the coach.”