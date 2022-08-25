Dele Alli completes loan move to Besiktas from Everton

Everton have confirmed midfielder Dele Alli has completed a loan move to Turkish side Besiktas for the 2022/23 season.

The former Tottenham star only joined the Toffees in January and has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

He joins a Besiktas side that finished sixth in the Super Lig last season and are currently managed by former West Brom boss Valerien Ismael. He will also reunite with the likes of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Gedson Fernandes, who he played with at Spurs.

Ismael’s squad also boasts former Premier League stars Arthur Masuaku, Romain Saiss, Wout Weghorst and Cenk Tosun.

Everton, meanwhile, remain on the hunt for reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut.

They had been linked with a move for Southampton forward Che Adams, but the Saints have rebuffed their interest and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted he is not for sale.