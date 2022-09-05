Diego Costa to undergo Wolves medical

Diego Costa will undergo a medical with Wolves on Tuesday.

If Costa passes his medical, it is more than likely he will be offered a contract by Wolves as they look to replace new signing Sasa Kalajdzic, who will visit a knee specialist after suffering an ACL injury at the weekend.

Costa is a free agent and Bruno Lage’s side are able to complete a deal to sign him outside the transfer window.

Wolves had been looking for a new striker since the start of the summer and thought they found the answer when they brought in Kalajdzic from Stuttgart in a £15.5m deal plus add-ons.

But the Molineux club confirmed in a statement on Sunday that the 6ft 7in striker had picked up his long-term injury during his debut against Southampton, which Wolves won 1-0.

The setback was a double blow for Wolves on Saturday, with Lage losing striker Raul Jimenez to injury in the warm-up, with the Mexican striker having on-and-off injury problems since the start of pre-season this summer.

“Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half against Southampton. Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist tomorrow [Monday],” a statement from Wolves read. “We now need to support Sasa in his recovery and further updates will follow.

“Raul’s pre-season was interrupted by a knee injury which means that he is still building his resilience and his ability to recover quickly during periods of match congestion.

“It was felt that his body needed a few more days to recover after he felt a pain in his groin during the warm-up and we did not want to put him at increased risk of injury.”