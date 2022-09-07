Diego Costa wins appeal against rejected work permit

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Wolves have won their appeal against the decision to deny Diego Costa a work permit. Costa will now join the English club.

Diego Costa will finally join Wolverhampton. After having his work permit rejected initially by the Home Office, Wolves have won their appeal.

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, a transfer expert, the Spanish-Brazilian will travel on Wednesday evening to England to complete the last bits of the deal.

The cited source adds that Diego Costa is having his medical. That will be key as Wolves, before confirming his signing, want to make sure that his physical state is excellent to play at the top level.

Diego Costa, who will turn 33 in October, is without a club since he terminated his contract at Atletico Mineiro last January. His last match was on 12th December 2021, when he played 13 minutes against Athletico Paranaense in the Brazilian Cup, and his last goal came on 10th November against Corinthians.

Since he became a free agent, the striker has been linked with numerous teams. In Spain, Rayo Vallecano were very close to bringing him back to Spain, but coach Andoni Iraola was not very keen on the idea.