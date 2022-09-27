Embattled Timothy Heman appeals judgement on Taraba FA

The factional chairman of the Taraba Football Association, Timothy Heman, has filed an appeal against his removal by the Federal High Court Jalingo.

The Federal High Court Jalingo, presided over by Justice Simone A. Amobeda, had last week asked Heman to stop parading himself as chairman of the Taraba Football Association and also requested the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), to recognize Mahmud S. Mohammed, as chairman of the Association.

But Heman had approached the Court of Appeal Yola seeking a stay of execution.

In a suit before the court, he prayed the judge to restrain his opponent, Mahmud Sanusi Mohammed from execution of the Federal High Court order pending the determination of his suit.

According to the Counsel to Heman, Barrister Bweno Dauda, the “learned trial judge erred in Law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice when he assumed jurisdiction to entertain and determine the suit between the parties”.

The respondents, according to Dauda, lacked the locus standi to sue the appellant before the trial court having not aspired for or contested the election that was challenged in the suit.

He added that the respondent “lacked the capacity to institute legal action for and on behalf of Taraba State Football Association.

According to him, the “learned trial judge was therefore in error to have assumed jurisdiction to entertain and determine the suit” and that such action necessitated his client’s demands for a stay of execution.

In a swift reaction, the Counsel to Mohammed, Barrister Isa Buba, said: “The appellant has the right to appeal. So we are not afraid.”

Ahead of the forthcoming elective congress of the Nigeria Football Federation, Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club (ANFASSC) has announced a giveaway session for football followers following its social media platforms.

The National Secretariat of the Supporters club said the giveaway session is a way of interacting, engaging and giving a token to passionate followers.

He also expressed optimism that the next NFF President and members of the board will put the interest of Nigeria Football first, and also work effortlessly on repositioning the game

According to the National President of ANFASSC, Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi, anyone who predicts correctly the next president of the Nigeria Football Federation will win Twenty thousand naira.